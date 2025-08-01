UP: 100-year-old convict released prematurely

22:55





Convicted prisoner Bhola Chaudhary, a resident of Amghat village in Ballia, was released after a mercy appeal was granted, the official mentioned.





Jail Superintendent Kuldeep Singh stated that Chaudhary had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Ballia court in 1978 on charges of murder and attempted murder, leading to his incarceration in the Ballia district jail.





He was later transferred to the Azamgarh district jail, and then moved to the Sant Kabir Nagar jail, where he had been held since April 2, 2023.





Chaudhary, who is currently suffering from health issues, has spent a total of 12 years across different jails during his sentence. Singh noted that Chaudhary's family had submitted a mercy appeal to the governor through the district magistrate of Ballia. -- PTI

