HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: 100-year-old convict released prematurely

Fri, 01 August 2025
Share:
22:55
image
A 100-year-old convict from the Sant Kabir Nagar district jail was released prematurely on Friday following orders from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, a senior prison official said. 

Convicted prisoner Bhola Chaudhary, a resident of Amghat village in Ballia, was released after a mercy appeal was granted, the official mentioned. 

Jail Superintendent Kuldeep Singh stated that Chaudhary had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Ballia court in 1978 on charges of murder and attempted murder, leading to his incarceration in the Ballia district jail. 

He was later transferred to the Azamgarh district jail, and then moved to the Sant Kabir Nagar jail, where he had been held since April 2, 2023. 

Chaudhary, who is currently suffering from health issues, has spent a total of 12 years across different jails during his sentence. Singh noted that Chaudhary's family had submitted a mercy appeal to the governor through the district magistrate of Ballia. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead
5th TEST Updates: England 247 all out; take 23-run lead

LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps
LIVE! SC notice to states on plea seeking ban on betting apps

What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?

By threatening to punish India with high tariff, Trump is actually planting a tantalising thought in the Indian mind that the Modi government should suitably 'incentivise' him, explains Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards
National Film Awards: SRK, Rani win top acting awards

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for best actor for 'Jawan', sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. Rani Mukerji was named best actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. '12th Fail' was adjudged best...

Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe
Malegaon: Court notes discrepancies in ATS, NIA probe

A special court, in its acquittal order in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has highlighted a running battle between the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pointing out stark contradictions...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD