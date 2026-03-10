HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air India fares to rise as airline levies fuel surcharge

Tue, 10 March 2026
Air India and Air India Express will start levying a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hike the charge for international bookings due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.
 
The new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner.
 
In the first phase, a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 per domestic flight ticket would be imposed from March 12, and the same will also be applicable for SAARC flights, a statement said on Tuesday.
 
For West Asia flights, the fuel surcharge will be USD 10 and hiked by USD 30 to USD 90 for Africa flights, and by USD 20 to USD 60 for Southeast Asia services.
 
All these changes will be effective from March 12, including for flights to and from Singapore. Currently, there is no fuel surcharge for the Singapore services.
 
"Air India group today announced a phased expansion of a fuel surcharge on its domestic and international routes, necessitated by the steep rise in jet fuel prices arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region," the statement said. -- PTI 

