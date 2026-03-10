Avimukteshwaranand urges 'true Hindus' to join his UP programme on cow 'rashtra mata status'

22:56

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Tuesday issued a clarion call for "true Hindus" to join a programme in Lucknow on Wednesday as part of his campaign seeking the status of "rashtra mata" (national mother) for the cow and a complete ban on its slaughter.

The seer reached the state capital a day ahead of the event named "Gau Pratishtha Dhwaj Sthapana, Dharm Yudh Shankhnaad Sabha", which is scheduled to be held after 2 pm on Wednesday.

"All those who are true Hindus will come for the programme tomorrow," Saraswati said on Tuesday, adding that the campaign would continue until the campaign goal of cow slaughter ban across the country is achieved.

"We cannot be tired before reaching the goal. We must keep moving until we can say we live in a country where cow slaughter does not occur," he told PTI Videos.

Responding to a question about rules imposed by locals authorities for the event, the seer said that he had not come to make political remarks.

According to organisers, the event has been granted permission by local authorities subject to 26 conditions. These include restrictions on inflammatory speeches against any religion, caste, community or language, and a ban on abusive remarks against political or religious figures.

Minors cannot be made to raise controversial slogans, vehicle entry will be limited, and traffic movement should not be disrupted.

Other conditions require organisers to ensure no prohibited items are carried except traditional flags, arrange private security, follow fire and traffic safety guidelines, adhere to noise pollution norms and environmental regulations, and bear the cost of police deployment and venue arrangements.

Commenting on these conditions and expenditure to be borne by organisers, Avimukteshwaranand said it was like the the Mughal-era "jazia" (tax) levied on non-Muslims.

"Just as people paid 'jazia' during the Mughal era to practise their religion, we too are paying 'jazia' in the present regime to perform our religious duties," he said.

The seer began his march for cow protection on March 6 after offering prayers at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. The yatra passed through Raebareli, Unnao and Sitapur before reaching Lucknow on Tuesday.

The programme is set to be held at a time when several right-wing groups in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere have also planned protests over controversial remarks made by Maulana Abdullah Saleem against the chief minister. The seer condemned the Bihar cleric's remarks, saying no one had the right to insult someone's mother.

On Monday while passing through Hardoi, Avimukteshwaranand said his campaign to secure "rashtra mata" status for the cow was not aligned with any political party.

"The BJP is not my enemy, but other parties are not my friends either. Whoever speaks about protecting Gau Mata and declaring it the national mother will get my support," he told reporters after addressing a gathering in Madhauganj. -- PTI