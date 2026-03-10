HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amol Palekar to receive META Lifetime Achievement Award

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
20:16
image
Veteran actor and thespian Amol Palekar will receive the META Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards in Mumbai, recognising his extraordinary contribution to Indian theatre and cinema", the organisers announced on Tuesday. 

"Over a career spanning several decades, Palekar has been celebrated for his distinctive artistic voice and his commitment to storytelling across stage and screen. His work as an actor, director, and creative visionary has left a lasting imprint on contemporary Indian performance," read a statement from META. 

Known for his "boy-next-door" persona, Palekar rose to stardom in the 1970s with films like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Baaton Baaton Mein, and Gol Maal

"We are honoured to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Amol Palekar, whose extraordinary contribution to theatre, cinema and the arts has inspired generations. Through META, we remain committed to supporting artists and providing a platform where diverse voices and narratives can be experienced, celebrated and shared with wider audiences," Jay Shah, vice president and head - cultural outreach, Mahindra Group, said. 

The 21st edition of the theatre festival and awards will stage 10 shortlisted productions at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre Auditorium from March 19-25. 

The week-long festival will explore themes ranging from mythology and devotion to gender, identity, politics, and social change. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army deployed in Meghalaya district after violence
LIVE! Army deployed in Meghalaya district after violence

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned three months after the airline experienced significant operational disruptions. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily assume management responsibilities.

Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran

'Without ground troops the US will not be able to oust the Iranian Islamic regime. Political change does not happen just by using bombs or planes.'

'He hugs and winks': Rijiju mocks Rahul; Priyanka hits back
'He hugs and winks': Rijiju mocks Rahul; Priyanka hits back

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against a no-confidence motion, accusing the Congress party of attacking constitutional institutions and undermining parliamentary democracy.

US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report

A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO