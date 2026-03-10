Amol Palekar to receive META Lifetime Achievement Award

20:16





"Over a career spanning several decades, Palekar has been celebrated for his distinctive artistic voice and his commitment to storytelling across stage and screen. His work as an actor, director, and creative visionary has left a lasting imprint on contemporary Indian performance," read a statement from META.





Known for his "boy-next-door" persona, Palekar rose to stardom in the 1970s with films like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Baaton Baaton Mein, and Gol Maal.





"We are honoured to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Amol Palekar, whose extraordinary contribution to theatre, cinema and the arts has inspired generations. Through META, we remain committed to supporting artists and providing a platform where diverse voices and narratives can be experienced, celebrated and shared with wider audiences," Jay Shah, vice president and head - cultural outreach, Mahindra Group, said.





The 21st edition of the theatre festival and awards will stage 10 shortlisted productions at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre Auditorium from March 19-25.





The week-long festival will explore themes ranging from mythology and devotion to gender, identity, politics, and social change. -- PTI

