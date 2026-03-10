'Come Early, Go Early': Flexible timings for female Maha govt staffers in Mumbai region

23:04

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a flexible office time initiative for women state employees working in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to help them avoid rush hour travel in crowded suburban trains.





Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said in the Legislative Council that the initiative, "Come Early, Go Early", will cover women state government employees working in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).





As per a government resolution (GR) issued later, flexible office timings will be permitted for women state government officers and employees working in the MMR, which covers districts located adjoining Mumbai, to help them avoid rush-hour travel in suburban trains.





Women employees can report to office between 9.15 am and 9.45 am and will be permitted to leave early in the evening by the same duration, subject to a maximum of 30 minutes, said the order.





The facility has been introduced considering the heavy rush faced by commuters during peak hours on suburban railway services in Mumbai.





The government said women employees availing the facility must ensure that official work does not suffer. It clarified that in cases involving important assignments such as legislative work, court matters or urgent office duties, the employees concerned may be required to stay beyond the flexible timing depending on administrative needs.





Directions issued by senior officers or heads of offices regarding specific work will be binding, the GR emphasised.





Speaking in the Upper House of the state legislature, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said, "This decision (of flexible office timings) would provide major relief to women by easing the inconvenience they face due to rush hour crowds."





She was participating in a special discussion in legislative council to mark International Women's Day.





Reiterating the state government's commitment to the holistic development of women, Pawar urged members to strengthen the resolve to build a society that ensures proper respect, opportunities and security for women.





The deputy chief minister noted that 42,594 children were traced through 14 campaigns conducted under 'Operation Muskan' between July 2015 and February 2026, while 'Operation Shodh' helped trace 5,066 women and 2,771 children. -- PTI