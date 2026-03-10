HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amid Middle East war, Mahanagar Gas shares update

Tue, 10 March 2026
22:38
Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday clarified it is not facing any reduction in the availability of gas at present and the company continues to maintain normal CNG (compressed natural gas) and piped natural gas (PNG) supplies across its operational areas.

The company, however, said in case gas supplies to MGL are curtailed due to disruptions in LNG (liquefied natural gas) import from the conflict-hit West Asia, there could be some impact on supply to its industrial and commercial customers.

In a statement, MGL said it receives 100 per cent of gas required to meet domestic household supplies from domestically produced gas.

The Mumbai gas distributor's statement comes amid disruptions in the global fuel supply chain due to the  ongoing conflict in West Asia, where the US-Israel war on Iran entered the 11th day on Tuesday.

In view of the prevailing geopolitical developments affecting global energy markets, there have been speculations regarding possible curtailment of gas supplies by MGL to its customers, the company said.

According to the company, a large majority of gas required for its CNG supply is also domestically produced.

The impact on gas supply to the company's industrial and commercial customers, however, would be mitigated as almost all of these customers have recourse to several alternative hydrocarbon fuels, MGL said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amid Middle East war, Mahanagar Gas shares update

Iran war: LPG crisis threatens restaurant closures across India
Iran war: LPG crisis threatens restaurant closures across India

Indian restaurants are grappling with a severe LPG shortage due to the West Asia conflict, forcing them to innovate with menus and cooking methods or face potential closures, impacting the food industry and consumers across the country.

'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'
'War Is Brutal. At Sea, Even More Brutal'

'India was not obliged to protect the Iranian ship.''Once the Iranian ship left Indian waters, she was on her own.''Guilt tripping India is wrong.'

Army deployed in Meghalaya after 2 killed in police firing
Army deployed in Meghalaya after 2 killed in police firing

Curfew and mobile internet suspension imposed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district following violence related to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election nomination process.

Today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: US
Today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: US

Despite the escalation in US military action, the War Secretary noted that Iran's missile response has declined in the last 24 hours.

