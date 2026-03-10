Amid Middle East war, Mahanagar Gas shares update

22:38

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday clarified it is not facing any reduction in the availability of gas at present and the company continues to maintain normal CNG (compressed natural gas) and piped natural gas (PNG) supplies across its operational areas.





The company, however, said in case gas supplies to MGL are curtailed due to disruptions in LNG (liquefied natural gas) import from the conflict-hit West Asia, there could be some impact on supply to its industrial and commercial customers.





In a statement, MGL said it receives 100 per cent of gas required to meet domestic household supplies from domestically produced gas.





The Mumbai gas distributor's statement comes amid disruptions in the global fuel supply chain due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, where the US-Israel war on Iran entered the 11th day on Tuesday.





In view of the prevailing geopolitical developments affecting global energy markets, there have been speculations regarding possible curtailment of gas supplies by MGL to its customers, the company said.





According to the company, a large majority of gas required for its CNG supply is also domestically produced.





The impact on gas supply to the company's industrial and commercial customers, however, would be mitigated as almost all of these customers have recourse to several alternative hydrocarbon fuels, MGL said. -- PTI