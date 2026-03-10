HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army deployed in Meghalaya district after violence

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
20:39
image
Army was deployed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, where two persons were killed in firing by security forces after clashes broke out between two groups, officials said.

Security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs amid tensions during the nomination process of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, they said.

"Army columns deployed in West Garo Hills on the request of civil administration and conducting a flag march," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat told PTI.

He, however, declined to share details such as how many columns have been engaged to restore peace in the area.

A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a clash broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army deployed in Meghalaya district after violence
LIVE! Army deployed in Meghalaya district after violence

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned three months after the airline experienced significant operational disruptions. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily assume management responsibilities.

Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran

'Without ground troops the US will not be able to oust the Iranian Islamic regime. Political change does not happen just by using bombs or planes.'

'He hugs and winks': Rijiju mocks Rahul; Priyanka hits back
'He hugs and winks': Rijiju mocks Rahul; Priyanka hits back

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against a no-confidence motion, accusing the Congress party of attacking constitutional institutions and undermining parliamentary democracy.

US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report

A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO