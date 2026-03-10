Army deployed in Meghalaya district after violence

20:39

Army was deployed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, where two persons were killed in firing by security forces after clashes broke out between two groups, officials said.





Security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs amid tensions during the nomination process of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, they said.





"Army columns deployed in West Garo Hills on the request of civil administration and conducting a flag march," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat told PTI.





He, however, declined to share details such as how many columns have been engaged to restore peace in the area.





A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel.





West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a clash broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups. -- PTI