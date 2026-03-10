Tribal couple sell infant son for Rs 1.5 lakh in T'gana, baby rescued

22:40

A month-old baby boy was rescued on Tuesday after he was allegedly sold by his parents in Medak district to a childless couple for Rs 1.5 lakh, police said.

A case was registered against six people in this connection, they said.

The incident occurred on March 4, when the tribal couple sold their infant son through two mediators.





The matter came to light after the baby's mother stopped visiting the Anganwadi centre for nutritious food, following which a teacher enquired and found that the couple had left after locking their house in Lingasanipally Thanda, police said.





Subsequently, an ICDS incharge officer was informed about it.





On March 9, the ICDS officer noticed the couple near Chegunta bus stop and alerted the police.





The police questioned the couple, who revealed that they sold their infant son to a childless couple in Kamareddy district due to financial problems, a police official at Havelighanpur police station said.





The police then interrogated the mediators, who disclosed that the baby was sold to their relatives in Kamareddy district after which a police team rescued the infant.





A case was registered against six persons--baby's parents, two mediators and the childless couple, police said.

The infant along with his mother were handed over to 'Sakhi Centre', while five others were taken into custody. Further investigation is on. -- PTI