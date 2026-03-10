HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Main Hoon Na': IndiGo's interim chief after CEO's resignation

Tue, 10 March 2026
IndiGo Co-Founder and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia on Tuesday told the staff that he would be managing the airline's affairs with a deep sense of responsibility and also mentioned that what happened last December should never have taken place.
 
Pieter Elbers, who has been the CEO of IndiGo for more than three years, abruptly resigned on Tuesday.
 
"I step into my expanded role of managing the affairs of IndiGo with a deep sense of responsibility -- not only to the company's customers and its shareholders, but to every employee who powers this airline... I remain, as I have always been, fully committed to strengthening our culture, reinforcing Operational Excellence, and ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional service and value to our customers," Bhatia said in the message.
 
He signed off in the message as 'Rahul alias Main Hoon Naa'.
 
'Main Hoon Naa' was a Bollywood blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan that was released in 2004.
 
Elbers' departure came three months after the massive operational disruptions at the carrier that resulted in public outrage and strict regulatory actions.
 
"What happened last December should never have taken place .... Our customers didn't deserve it, and nor did all of you, especially the frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs .... 
 
"I wish to place on record my indebtedness to all my colleagues who carried the company's cross with grace and dignity, and ploughed through sleepless nights to restore IndiGo's operational integrity. You are indeed the living spirit of IndiGo!," Bhatia said.
 
With more than 400 planes, IndiGo operates over 2,200 flights daily. The airline had a domestic market share of 63.6 per cent in January. -- PTI 

