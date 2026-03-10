HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Tue, 10 March 2026
20:19
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 percent higher on Tuesday after two days of massive decline, following a drop in crude oil prices and recovery in global peers amid indications that the West Asia crisis could end soon. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 percent to settle at 78,205.98. 

During the day, it surged 960.09 points or 1.23 percent to 78,526.25. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 percent to end at 24,261.60. 

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 9.03 per cent to USD 90.26 per barrel. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army deployed in Meghalaya district after violence
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned three months after the airline experienced significant operational disruptions. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily assume management responsibilities.

Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
'Without ground troops the US will not be able to oust the Iranian Islamic regime. Political change does not happen just by using bombs or planes.'

'He hugs and winks': Rijiju mocks Rahul; Priyanka hits back
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against a no-confidence motion, accusing the Congress party of attacking constitutional institutions and undermining parliamentary democracy.

US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

