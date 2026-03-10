BSE Sensex top gainers today

20:19





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 percent to settle at 78,205.98.





During the day, it surged 960.09 points or 1.23 percent to 78,526.25.





The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 percent to end at 24,261.60.





Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 9.03 per cent to USD 90.26 per barrel.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers. -- PTI

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 percent higher on Tuesday after two days of massive decline, following a drop in crude oil prices and recovery in global peers amid indications that the West Asia crisis could end soon.