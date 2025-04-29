'Rahul cut short foreign trip after Pahalgam attack'

11:00





Meanwhile, earlier today, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.





He will be touring his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli, on April 29 and will head to Amethi on Wednesday. This will be the second time this year that Rahul Gandhi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli. During his visit in February, the Congress MP engaged with local students and residents, sparking conversations about education, employment, and community development.





Earlier, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, met a delegation from the Progressive International in Delhi. The Progressive International launched in May 2020 with a mission to unite, organise and mobilise the world's progressive forces.





"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi met with a delegation from Progressive International at 10 Janpath, New Delhi," Congress's official page wrote in a post on X. On April 25, Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He also met a person injured in the attack at a hospital in Srinagar. He stated that the idea behind the attack was to divide society. -- ANI

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari praised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his commitment to his constituencies during his visit to Raebareli and Amethi. "There is a special thing about the Gandhi family, that in addition to fulfilling their national and internal obligations, they take good care of their constituencies... We salute Rahul Gandhi for cutting short his foreign trip after the Pahalgam attack.." he said.