4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Bengal

Tue, 29 April 2025
19:22
Four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, the police said. 

They were nabbed from Motiganj in Bongaon near the India-Bangladesh border, an officer said. 

They were identified as Sumi Molla, Sabina Molla, Alifa Molla and Beflab Molla -- all in their mid-20s, he said. 

During interrogation, they told the police that they crossed the border in search of work, he added. 

Three of those arrested hailed from Narail, while the fourth person was from Jessore. 

They were remanded to three days in police custody by a court, the officer said. -- PTI 

