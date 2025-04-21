HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ashwini Bidre case: Feted cop gets life term for murder

Mon, 21 April 2025
16:09
President's medal recipient former cop Abhay Kurundkar gets life imprisonment for killing API Ashwini Bidre-Gore in 2016. 

On April 5, the court found Kurundkar guilty of murdering her, and two of his associates for helping him destroy the evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge K G Paldewar found Kurundkar guilty on charges including murder, destruction of evidence, forgery, and false entries in a police registrar to create an alibi. He was acquitted of charges of criminal conspiracy.

Judge Paldewar said the Supreme Court has set parameters for granting the death penalty only in the rarest of rare cases. Judge Paldewar said that while the manner in which the evidence was destroyed in the case, by the body being chopped, showed brutality, it did not fall in the rarest of rare cases. Judge Paldewar also said he was considering the age of the accused, and the chance of reformation. 

