'Gandhi family is neck-deep in corruption'

Taking to social media, X, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, "In a democracy, no one is bigger than the constitution and law. But the irony is that leaders who have grown up in the syrup of dynastic politics develop the arrogance of considering themselves bigger than the country and the constitution and law. Today, the Gandhi family is a living example of this. In this matter, their arrogance is at its peak."

