'Gandhi family is neck-deep in corruption'

Wed, 16 April 2025
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Gandhi family, and said that the leaders from dynastic politics consider themselves above the country and the law. 

Taking to social media, X, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, "In a democracy, no one is bigger than the constitution and law. But the irony is that leaders who have grown up in the syrup of dynastic politics develop the arrogance of considering themselves bigger than the country and the constitution and law. Today, the Gandhi family is a living example of this. In this matter, their arrogance is at its peak."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Murshidabad riots pre-planned, BJP, BSF to blame: Mamata
LIVE! Murshidabad riots pre-planned, BJP, BSF to blame: Mamata

2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess assaulted
2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess assaulted

All relevant documents, including the hospital's CCTV camera footage of the time period in question, have been given to the Gurugram police, Dr. Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta, Medicity, Gurugram said in a statement.

Mob attacks police during dargah demolition in Nashik
Mob attacks police during dargah demolition in Nashik

A mob attacked police personnel during the demolition of an unauthorized dargah in Nashik, Maharashtra, injuring 21 officers and damaging three police vehicles. The incident occurred late Tuesday night after the Nashik Municipal...

Priyanka drops off Robert Vadra at ED on day 2 of grilling
Priyanka drops off Robert Vadra at ED on day 2 of grilling

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with a 2008 land deal in Haryana linked to a money laundering...

'Language is not religion': SC rejects plea against Urdu
'Language is not religion': SC rejects plea against Urdu

"The prejudice against Urdu stems from the misconception that Urdu is alien to India. This opinion, we are afraid, is incorrect as Urdu, like Marathi and Hindi, is an Indo-Aryan language. It is a language which was born in this land,"...

