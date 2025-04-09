HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump's 104% tariffs on China began at midnight

Wed, 09 April 2025
10:01
President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs went into full effect just after midnight Wednesday. When Trump announced the latest round of tariffs on April 2, he declared that the US would now tax nearly all of America's trading partners at a minimum of 10% and impose steeper rates for countries that he says run trade surpluses with the US. 

The 10% baseline already went into effect Saturday. Trump's higher import tax rates on dozens of countries and territories took hold at midnight. 

The steeper levies run as high as 50% with that biggest rate landing on small economies that trade little with the US, including the African kingdom of Lesotho. Some other rates include a tax of 47% on imports from Madagascar, 46% on Vietnam, 32% on Taiwan, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan and 20% on the European Union. 

LIVE! Trump effect: RBI reduces repo rate to 6%

Tahawwur Rana to be extradited today? Multi-agency team in US

The hugely significant development comes just days after Rana's last-resort attempt to evade extradition to India failed after the US Supreme Court justices denied his application, moving him closer to being handed over to Indian...

The Must Read Manoj Kumar Interview

'Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor and I were inseparable while we struggled together.''When a disillusioned Dharmendra was packing his bags to return home, I prevailed upon him to give himself two months.''Five days later, he was signed for...

'Not Time To Panic. It's Time To Buy'

'It won't be a V-shaped recovery. It'll be consolidation.''Investors might exit during that grind. It'll be painful.'

Saif stabbing: Mumbai police files 1,000-page chargesheet

Investigators revealed that the accused had entered India from Bangladesh and had stayed in multiple locations in Kolkata before eventually making his way to Mumbai.

