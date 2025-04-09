Trump's 104% tariffs on China began at midnight

10:01





The 10% baseline already went into effect Saturday. Trump's higher import tax rates on dozens of countries and territories took hold at midnight.





The steeper levies run as high as 50% with that biggest rate landing on small economies that trade little with the US, including the African kingdom of Lesotho. Some other rates include a tax of 47% on imports from Madagascar, 46% on Vietnam, 32% on Taiwan, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan and 20% on the European Union.

President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs went into full effect just after midnight Wednesday. When Trump announced the latest round of tariffs on April 2, he declared that the US would now tax nearly all of America's trading partners at a minimum of 10% and impose steeper rates for countries that he says run trade surpluses with the US.