People being denied house due to caste or religion 'disheartening': Maha guv

Wed, 09 April 2025
09:17
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has said it is "disheartening" to hear people are sometimes denied a house because of their caste or religion, and asserted this discrimination must end.

Speaking at the 'Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue' on Tuesday, the governor said the concept of interfaith dialogue is not new and it can bridge divides and dismantle prejudices.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Vijay Darda, former Rajya Sabha MP and the chairman of the Lokmat Media Group, were also present at the event.

"In a multi-religious and multi-cultural society it is essential that we teach our citizens to respect all faiths. This has to begin from schools and colleges," Radhakrishnan said.

Schools and colleges should be encouraged to celebrate festivals of all religions, he said, adding, "In the name of secularism, we are preventing our students from celebrating the festivals of all religions."

Parents should introduce their children to the places of worship of different religions which will foster respect and empathy for other religions, the governor said.

"It is disheartening to hear that people are being denied housing based on caste or religion and that has to be ended once for all. World peace and harmony can be created merely by interfaith dialogue. We have to make every citizen a stakeholder in peace and goodwill," he stated.

Interfaith dialogue can bridge divides, dismantle prejudices and foster a deeper understanding of shared humanity, the governor said.

Arif Mohammad Khan said the Indian culture is not identified by language, the colour of skin, or faith. 

Accountability is an important concept in Indian culture, he said and emphasised that "what goes around comes around".

"There are consequences of every act. We (Indians) never said diversity weakens us. We always said diversity, plurality is natural law and it should be respected," he added.

Vijay Darda said it is necessary to focus on brotherhood, welfare of people, world peace, compassion and forgiveness. -- PTI 

