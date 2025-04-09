HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's biggest-ever jet deal cleared, plane is...

Wed, 09 April 2025
In a major development, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved India's largest-ever fighter jet deal, clearing the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft for the Indian Navy. 

The deal, worth over Rs 63,000 crore, will be executed under a government-to-government agreement with France, government sources told ANI. The contract will include 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale Marine jets.

It also comprises a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous manufacturing components under offset obligations. Deliveries of the Rafale M jets are expected to begin approximately five years after the deal is signed. These fighters will be deployed on INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, and will complement the Navy's existing MiG-29K fleet. The Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates 36 Rafale jets at its bases in Ambala and Hashimara. 

The new Rafale Marine deal will also help enhance the IAF's capabilities, including upgrading its "buddy-buddy" aerial refuelling system. This feature will enable around 10 IAF Rafale aircraft to refuel others mid-air, thus extending their operational range. -- ANI

