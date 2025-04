10:54





Is tomato the most loved vegetable maybe after potatoes? We need tomatoes in much of what we cook, be it pizzas, pastas, soups, curries, sandwiches, salads, dals, rasams, sabzis, raitas, sambars. Tomatoes provide health with taste -- they have plenty of antioxidants that fight inflammation. So cook daily with lots of tomatoes. Try to keep them lightly cooked or raw.