HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump's tariffs will go into effect immediately: WH

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
08:15
image
In a move that has left many on edge, United States President Donald Trump's highly anticipated tariffs are set to take effect sooner than some had expected -- as in immediately, the White House said Tuesday.
 
Although many details remain unknown, perhaps even to Trump himself, the administration's "Liberation Day" trade policy announcement is expected to be the most aggressive tariff move yet by the most tariff-obsessed president in modern history, CNN reported.
 
Trump met with his trade team on Tuesday, and the tariffs he announces at a Rose Garden ceremony at 4 pm ET Wednesday will go into effect "immediately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.
 
While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump stated, that hat he'd "settled" on a plan for sweeping new tariffs to be announced midweek, catching some White House officials by surprise: If the president had indeed arrived at a final decision for the tariffs, it hadn't yet been widely shared inside the building, as per CNN.
 
Still unclear is whether Trump plans to levy individual tariff rates on all US trading partners, put tariffs on only some countries, or apply a universal tariff -- perhaps as high as 20 per cent -- on all imports. Trump's advisers are publicly supportive of Trump's tariff agenda, but they differ in approach and scope behind the scenes.
 
 Meanwhile, recently, Trump said that he had heard that India was dropping its tariffs on American goods substantially.
 
 "I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially and I said why didn't somebody do this a long time ago," he said.
 
 Trump was asked if his tariffs may push countries to side with China, to which he promptly said that the tariffs would actually help the countries do better. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's tariffs will go into effect immediately: WH
LIVE! Trump's tariffs will go into effect immediately: WH

LS to take up Waqf bill today; BJP, allies issue whip
LS to take up Waqf bill today; BJP, allies issue whip

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, will debate the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The bill has been met with strong opposition from several parties who claim it is unconstitutional. The government,...

A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!

'One day I told him, if you want to be a cricketer with a long career, you cannot be a fast bowler.''I felt more than pace, unorthodox left arm spin would suit him better.''Please don't give me credit for what he is doing now. I only...

US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval
US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval

A US court has dismissed a claim by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that court documents, including a summons, had been served on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Washington in February. The court...

Highway toll charges hiked by 4-5% across India
Highway toll charges hiked by 4-5% across India

Commuters on national highways and expressways will need to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD