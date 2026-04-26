Mercury may touch 44 deg C in Delhi; IMD alert for heatwave-like conditions

13:14

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with an orange alert for heatwave-like conditions at isolated places by the evening.





The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD said.





The relative humidity in the capital was recorded at 43 per cent at 8.30 am.





The air quality was 'poor' at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 223, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. -- PTI

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.4 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.