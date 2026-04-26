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TMC's reign of terror prevails in West Bengal: Rahul

Sun, 26 April 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of party worker Debdeep Chatterjee allegedly by Trinamool Congress goons, and said his party will not bow before this politics that stains India's non-violent tradition.

Chatterjee was brutally murdered in Asansol during post-poll violence. 

He was closely associated with Asansol North Congress candidate Prasenjit Puitandi, the party claimed.

The worker was attacked and beaten by those linked to the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter, the West Bengal Congress alleged.

"The murder of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee by TMC-affiliated goons after the elections is utterly reprehensible. My deepest condolences to the grieving family," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"In West Bengal today, it is not democracy but TMC's reign of terror that prevails. Intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices after votes are cast -this has become the defining character of TMC," Gandhi also said.

He said the Congress' politics has never been based on violence, nor will it ever be.

"We too have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve. "The demand is clear -immediate arrest of all the guilty, the harshest punishment, and grant full security and compensation for Debdeep's family," the former Congress chief said.

"We will not bow before this politics that stains India's non-violent tradition. Justice will be done," Gandhi said.

The West Bengal Congress, in a post on its X handle, said this tragic incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in the state and raises serious questions about the safety of Opposition workers in West Bengal. -- PTI

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