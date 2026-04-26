Gujarat: Blaze erupts at plastic pellet factory in Ahemdabad

14:01





According to additional chief fire officer Mihir Rana, the Gomtipur Fire Station responded promptly to bring the situation under control. No loss of life or injuries has been reported as of yet.



"There is a company manufacturing plastic pellets in the Bapunagar area, where we received information about a fire. Vehicles from the Gomtipur Fire Station arrived immediately and are engaged in extinguishing the fire," Rana said.



In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at an oil extraction facility processing old tyres in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district, UP, on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.



According to Fire Station Officer Krishna Kant Ojha, teams acted promptly to contain the fire.



"As soon as information about the fire at the factory was received, fire tenders reached the spot. The fire is now under control, and efforts to fully extinguish it are underway. An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire. Five fire vehicles are currently engaged at the site. There has been no loss of life," Ojha said. -- ANI

A fire broke out at a factory of a company manufacturing plastic pellets in Chhapra Extension of Sanjay Nagar in the Bapunagar Extension area of Ahmedabad on Sunday morning.Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported.