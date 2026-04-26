HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat: Blaze erupts at plastic pellet factory in Ahemdabad

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
14:01
image
A fire broke out at a factory of a company manufacturing plastic pellets in Chhapra Extension of Sanjay Nagar in the Bapunagar Extension area of Ahmedabad on Sunday morning.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported. 

According to additional chief fire officer Mihir Rana, the Gomtipur Fire Station responded promptly to bring the situation under control. No loss of life or injuries has been reported as of yet.

"There is a company manufacturing plastic pellets in the Bapunagar area, where we received information about a fire. Vehicles from the Gomtipur Fire Station arrived immediately and are engaged in extinguishing the fire," Rana said.

In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at an oil extraction facility processing old tyres in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district, UP, on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.

According to Fire Station Officer Krishna Kant Ojha, teams acted promptly to contain the fire.

"As soon as information about the fire at the factory was received, fire tenders reached the spot. The fire is now under control, and efforts to fully extinguish it are underway. An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire. Five fire vehicles are currently engaged at the site. There has been no loss of life," Ojha said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

LIVE! Punjab police security of MP Harbhajan withdrawn
LIVE! Punjab police security of MP Harbhajan withdrawn

White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump
White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump

President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for their swift response to a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, identifying the shooter as Cole Tomas and highlighting the need for enhanced security measures.

'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting
'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter
Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter

Trump was swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a shooting incident near the venue.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO