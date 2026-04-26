AAP submits petition to RS chairman to terminate 7 MPs

14:28

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha meets BJP president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi, April 24, 2026./ANI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday submitted a petition to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan seeking the disqualification of seven party MPs in the Upper House who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party and announced their merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed the move by the seven Rajya Sabha MPs amounted to defection as it was against the provisions of the anti-defection law.



The AAP has urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to terminate the memberships of the seven MPs, claiming that they were elected to the Upper House on an AAP ticket but later decided to leave the party and join the BJP.



On Friday, the AAP suffered a jolt when Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.



"According to the Constitution, two-thirds of the total MPs of a party can merge with another party," Chadha said, pointing to the fact that AAP had a total of 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.



Singh on Sunday alleged that such defections were a betrayal of the people's mandate, particularly in Punjab, and also against the spirit of the Constitution.



Incidentally, six of the seven MPs who quit the party were Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab. -- PTI