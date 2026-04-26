Music of Beating Retreat now available on WAVES OTT: Modi

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For the first time, the music of Beating Retreat has been made available on WAVES OTT, and in the future, it will be made available on other platforms too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.



In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that over the past few years, the inclusion of Indian music in the ceremony has increased, which is being liked by people across the country.



This year's Beating Retreat ceremony was very memorable as the Air Force, Army, Navy, and CAPF bands gave excellent performances, he said.



The prime minister said the Air Force band composed the Sindoor formation while the Naval band composed the 'Matsya Yantra' formation.



The Army band's performance showcased 150 years of Vande Mataram as well as India's success in cricket, he said.



"You may have noticed that this ceremony showcases the diverse musical traditions of different bands. This programme of splendid formations, along with vibrant music, is sure to draw everyone's attention," Modi said.



After the Beating Retreat, all this hard work and achievements used to fade away, but now a highly commendable initiative has been undertaken pertaining to it, he said.



"For the first time, the music of Beating Retreat is also available on WAVES OTT. In the future, it will be available on other platforms as well, and you must listen to it. You will be very proud of our armed forces and their traditions," Modi said. -- PTI