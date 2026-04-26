'Responsible coverage': Trump praises media post shooting

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US President Donald Trump is escorted out as a shooter opens fire Washington, DC, April 25, 2026./Bo Erickson/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) heaped rare praise on mediapersons for their responsible coverage of the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington DC and added that the event will be rescheduled to take place within 30 days.



Trump, in his address to the press in the briefing room shortly after the shooting incident, said that the event in itself was not just about the White House correspondents, but the constitution itself.



"I told the representatives of the evening, they did such a beautiful job was such a beautiful evening. And again, they're talking about free speech in our Constitution. That's what it's all about, not just a White House correspondents. It's really it was really based on free speech in our Constitution. But I said very importantly that we'll do it again within the next 30 days. We'll make it bigger and better and even nicer. So I just want to thank everybody that was involved. I also want to thank the press, the media. You've been very responsible in your coverage. I will say I've been seeing what's been out. You've been very responsible," he said.



Trump assured the White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang that they will soon reschedule the event.



"Madam Chairman, I just want to say you did a fantastic job. What a beautiful evening and we're going to reschedule. Okay? Thank you very much. And after that, it's very tough for her to ask a killer question, right? But you have done a fantastic job," he said.



After the security lapse, everyone started taking cover under the tables and lying on the ground. This went on for 5-10 minutes. The journalists of different media houses immediately pulled their phones out and made reports on what just transpired. -- ANI