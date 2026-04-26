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CM Naidu orders urgent steps as fuel shortage shuts 421 outlets in Andhra

Sun, 26 April 2026
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13:28
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take immediate measures to address the fuel shortage that has led to closure of gas stations in the state.

The CM reviewed the situation through a teleconference with chief secretary Sai Prasad and senior officials before leaving Mumbai for Amaravati late on Saturday, officials said.

"The chief minister directed officials to immediately implement measures to address the shortage and prevent inconvenience to the public," said an official press release, quoting the CM on Sunday.

Officials informed Naidu that out of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 have been shut due to supply constraints.

They said that although supply has increased by 10 percent, demand has surged sharply due to panic buying, resulting in heavy rush at several outlets.

On a normal day, average sales stand at 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 
kilolitres of diesel, but purchases have risen significantly amid fears of 
shortage.

On Saturday, sales reached 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel, they said.

Despite improved supply, consumers are facing difficulties as long queues are being witnessed at several outlets due to panic buying. -- PTI

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