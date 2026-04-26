Amit Shah to visit Leh next week, pay obeisance to Lord Buddha's relics

12:18

Saxena said the home minister will pay his respect to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 1.





"It gives me great pleasure in sharing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit."





"On May 1, he will pay his respects to the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and share his thoughts on the spiritual significance of the sacred exposition being held in Ladakh from May 1-14," the lieutenant governor said in a post on X.





The home minister's visit underscores the commitment of the government of India for the development of Ladakh, he added.





The sacred relics of Lord Buddha will arrive in Leh on April 29 for a first-of-its-kind public exposition in the region. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Sunday.