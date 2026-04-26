HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shooter stopped at first contact: US Secret Service

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
13:49
The suspected shooter after being overpowered following shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner./Courtesy Donald Trump on Truth Social
The suspected shooter after being overpowered following shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner./Courtesy Donald Trump on Truth Social
Deputy director Matthew Quinn of the US Secret Service office of communications said that the 'coward' shooter was quickly stopped at 'first contact' following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Quinn said that a myriad of countermeasures lie ahead, as he expressed confidence in the strength of the Secret Service's 'layered security posture'.

"Tonight, a coward attempted to create a national tragedy. He underestimated the protective capabilities of the US Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact. The strength of our layered security posture was evident, with a myriad of countermeasures still ahead. Grateful for the brave men and women of the Secret Service and our valued Law Enforcement partners," the statement on X read.

Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser and Federal Partners during a media avail said that the gunman was acting alone.

She said, "A sole gunman rushed a Secret Service checkpoint in a lobby at the hotel. Secret Service agents stopped the suspect. An agent was injured and transported to a local hospital, where the agent is receiving care. The suspect is also transported to a local hospital where he is being evaluated. The President returned safely to the White House. We are so very thankful to members of law enforcement who did their jobs tonight and made sure that all guests were safe. We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved."

The DC police department said in an update that the shooter is believed to have acted alone. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

LIVE! Punjab police security of MP Harbhajan withdrawn
LIVE! Punjab police security of MP Harbhajan withdrawn

White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump
White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump

President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for their swift response to a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, identifying the shooter as Cole Tomas and highlighting the need for enhanced security measures.

'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting
'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter
Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter

Trump was swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a shooting incident near the venue.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO