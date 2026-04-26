Shooter stopped at first contact: US Secret Service

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The suspected shooter after being overpowered following shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner./Courtesy Donald Trump on Truth Social

Deputy director Matthew Quinn of the US Secret Service office of communications said that the 'coward' shooter was quickly stopped at 'first contact' following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner.



Quinn said that a myriad of countermeasures lie ahead, as he expressed confidence in the strength of the Secret Service's 'layered security posture'.



"Tonight, a coward attempted to create a national tragedy. He underestimated the protective capabilities of the US Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact. The strength of our layered security posture was evident, with a myriad of countermeasures still ahead. Grateful for the brave men and women of the Secret Service and our valued Law Enforcement partners," the statement on X read.



Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser and Federal Partners during a media avail said that the gunman was acting alone.



She said, "A sole gunman rushed a Secret Service checkpoint in a lobby at the hotel. Secret Service agents stopped the suspect. An agent was injured and transported to a local hospital, where the agent is receiving care. The suspect is also transported to a local hospital where he is being evaluated. The President returned safely to the White House. We are so very thankful to members of law enforcement who did their jobs tonight and made sure that all guests were safe. We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved."



The DC police department said in an update that the shooter is believed to have acted alone. -- ANI