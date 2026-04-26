Charminar Express halted in T'gana after smoke from coach, no injuries

12:33

Smoke and sparks emanated from a wheel of a coach of Charminar Express, prompting the train to be halted at a railway station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, SCR officials said on Sunday.



There were no damage or casualty in the incident which occurred due to "brake binding" on April 25, they said.



In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the South Central Railway (SCR) said: "Train No.12760 Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar Express which left Hyderabad yesterday I.e., 25th April, 2026 was stopped at ALER Railway station of Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway at 19:47 hrs due to BRAKE BINDING in S5 coach".



Smoke and spark was noticed in the wheel of the coach which was extinguished immediately by the railway staff, it said.



The train departed at 20.10 hours to its destination Tambaram, the SCR said adding there were no damages and casualty. -- PTI