HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Charminar Express halted in T'gana after smoke from coach, no injuries

Sun, 26 April 2026
Share:
12:33
image
Smoke and sparks emanated from a wheel of a coach of Charminar Express, prompting the train to be halted at a railway station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, SCR officials said on Sunday.

There were no damage or casualty in the incident which occurred due to "brake binding" on April 25, they said.

In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the South Central Railway (SCR) said: "Train No.12760 Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar Express which left Hyderabad yesterday I.e., 25th April, 2026 was stopped at ALER Railway station of Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway at 19:47 hrs due to BRAKE BINDING in S5 coach".

Smoke and spark was noticed in the wheel of the coach which was extinguished immediately by the railway staff, it said.

The train departed at 20.10 hours to its destination Tambaram, the SCR said adding there were no damages and casualty. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting
SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

LIVE! Punjab police security of MP Harbhajan withdrawn
LIVE! Punjab police security of MP Harbhajan withdrawn

White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump
White House press dinner shooter 'would-be assassin': Trump

President Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for their swift response to a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, identifying the shooter as Cole Tomas and highlighting the need for enhanced security measures.

'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting
'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter
Trump shares 1st pictures of White House Press dinner shooter

Trump was swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a shooting incident near the venue.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO