MVA rout to leave Maha assembly without LoP

November 23, 2024  19:29
The Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra will leave the state assembly without a leader of opposition as no party outside the ruling alliance has been able to get the mandatory minimum 29 seats.

As per data made available on the Election Commission website, the Shiv Sena-UBT, part of the opposition MVA, had won 17 seats and was leading on three.

Results for 220 of the 288 seats had been declared as at 7pm.

As per the EC website, the BJP had won 95 seats and was leading on 38, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena emerged victorious on on 44 and was leading on 13.

The third constituent of the Mahayuti, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, won 35 seats and was leading on six.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress had won 10 seats and was leading on five, while Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP won eight seats and was leading on two.   -- PTI
