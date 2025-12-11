HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi hosts dinner for NDA MPs at his residence

Thu, 11 December 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a dinner for MPs belonging to the National Democratic Alliance constituents (NDA) at his residence in New Delhi. 

The MPs travelled together in batches, boarding buses which took them to Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. 

This comes close after the NDA's landslide victory in the recently held Bihar polls, in which the coalition secured 202 seats in the 243-member state assembly. 

Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD-U 85, LJP-Ram Vilas 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four. 

On Monday, Bihar NDA leaders felicitated the prime minister for the coalition's massive victory in the state. 

Modi told them to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people, saying, "with great victory comes great responsibility". 

At the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister said no innocent Indian should face harassment or inconvenience due to any law or rule, and such measures should always be for the convenience of the common people. -- PTI

