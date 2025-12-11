HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IPL 2026 Auction: 350 Players, 77 Vacancies

Thu, 11 December 2025
Share:
19:36
image
The countdown to the Tata IPL 2026 Player Auction has begun, and the stage is set for yet another high-voltage bidding war in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

From a mammoth 1,390 registrations, the list has been pruned to 350 hopefuls, a mix that promises experience, intrigue and the irresistible lure of uncapped flair.

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday released the final roster that features 240 Indian players and 110 overseas recruits, including 224 uncapped Indians and 14 uncapped overseas names, offering franchises a substantial pool of emerging talent to gamble on.

With 77 slots up for grabs across ten teams -- 31 of them reserved for overseas players -- the stakes are steep, the strategies tighter, and the margin for error slimmer than ever.

At the top end of the spectrum sits the familiar figure: The ₹2 crore bracket, where 40 players have thrown their hats in.

'The first accelerated presentation will cover all the players from 71-350. Once these players have been presented, franchises will be requested to submit the names of the players (unpresented and unsold) from all those on the full list of 350 for further accelerated presentation,' the BCCI said.

Read the full story HERE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I Updates: Runs flowing for South Africa
2nd T20I Updates: Runs flowing for South Africa

LIVE! Modi speaks to Trump, discusses India-US ties
LIVE! Modi speaks to Trump, discusses India-US ties

Goa fire: Luthra brothers fail to get transit bail
Goa fire: Luthra brothers fail to get transit bail

A Delhi court rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a fire killed 25 people. The court cited their evasion of legal processes as a reason for the...

Aware of people's pain due to violence: Prez in Manipur
Aware of people's pain due to violence: Prez in Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the people of Manipur, assuring them of the government's commitment to strengthening harmony and ensuring security in the wake of ethnic violence. She highlighted the state's resilience, contributions...

EC extends SIR timeline in 6 states, UTs
EC extends SIR timeline in 6 states, UTs

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in six states and Union territories following requests from the chief electoral officers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO