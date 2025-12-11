IPL 2026 Auction: 350 Players, 77 Vacancies

19:36

'The first accelerated presentation will cover all the players from 71-350. Once these players have been presented, franchises will be requested to submit the names of the players (unpresented and unsold) from all those on the full list of 350 for further accelerated presentation,' the BCCI said.





The countdown to the Tata IPL 2026 Player Auction has begun, and the stage is set for yet another high-voltage bidding war in Abu Dhabi on December 16.From a mammoth 1,390 registrations, the list has been pruned to 350 hopefuls, a mix that promises experience, intrigue and the irresistible lure of uncapped flair.In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday released the final roster that features 240 Indian players and 110 overseas recruits, including 224 uncapped Indians and 14 uncapped overseas names, offering franchises a substantial pool of emerging talent to gamble on.With 77 slots up for grabs across ten teams -- 31 of them reserved for overseas players -- the stakes are steep, the strategies tighter, and the margin for error slimmer than ever.At the top end of the spectrum sits the familiar figure: The ₹2 crore bracket, where 40 players have thrown their hats in.