Follow Rediff on:      
TVK announces Vijay as CM candidate

Thu, 11 December 2025
20:50
TVK founder Vijay/ANI Photo
The TVK on Thursday authorised its founder Vijay to decide on the alliance and also announced him as the chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly election next year. 

The party said a special committee will be formed for negotiating the electoral pact, but said the final decision on alliances will be made by Vijay. 

"The corrupt DMK regime should be removed, and a prosperous new Tamil Nadu must be created. To ensure this, we will accept our leader Vijay as the chief minister (candidate) and welcome into our alliance those willing to accept his leadership," a resolution passed by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at its meeting in Chennai said. 

It further stated that the party authorised Vijay to take the final decision on alliances. 

Another among the four resolutions that were passed said that a manifesto committee will be set up to spell out a roadmap "to rescue Tamil Nadu and protect its people." -- PTI

