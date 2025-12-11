HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 11 December 2025
20:29
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday, cutting short a three-day falling streak following buying in auto and metal stocks and a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. 

Rebounding from its early lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 426.86 points or 0.51 percent, to settle at 84,818.13. 

During the day, it hit a high of 84,906.93 and a low of 84,150.19. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 140.55 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 25,898.55. 

Following initial volatility, the Nifty gradually moved higher and closed near the day's peak of 25,922.80 as most sectors advanced. 

Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies were the gainers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing economic ties and a potential trade deal during a phone conversation.

The owners of a Goa nightclub, where a fire claimed 25 lives, have been detained in Phuket, Thailand, after fleeing India. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued at the request of the Indian government.

IndiGo has seen its pilots' strength depleting by 378 pilots in the last nine months despite its chief operating officer and Accountable Manager, Isidro Porqueras stating to the DGCA in a letter last December that "the overall impact of...

