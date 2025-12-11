BSE Sensex top gainers today

20:29





Rebounding from its early lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 426.86 points or 0.51 percent, to settle at 84,818.13.





During the day, it hit a high of 84,906.93 and a low of 84,150.19.





The 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 140.55 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 25,898.55.





Following initial volatility, the Nifty gradually moved higher and closed near the day's peak of 25,922.80 as most sectors advanced.





Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies were the gainers.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday, cutting short a three-day falling streak following buying in auto and metal stocks and a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.