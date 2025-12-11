HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhagwat reaches Andaman on four-day trip

Thu, 11 December 2025
21:46
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday on a four-day visit, during which he would participate in a host of programmes in honour of VD Savarkar. 

This is Bhagwat's first visit to the archipelago as a 'sarsanghchalak'. 

Nearly two decades ago, he had visited the islands as a 'sarkaryavah' or general secretary of the organisation. After his arrival, Bhagwat met RSS workers at the organisation's office in Dollygunj in Sri Vijaya Puram. 

During the trip, Bhagwat will attend a host of programmes, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to commemorate the 116th anniversary of Savarkar's poem 'Sagara Praan Talamalala'. 

The other noted persons likely to attend the function are Union minister Ashish Shelar, musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar, actor Randeep Hooda and historian Vikram Sampath. 

On Friday, Bhagwat will visit Chinmaya Mission around 10.30 am and interact with monks. 

He, along with Shah, will unveil a statue of Savarkar at Beodnabad around 3.30 pm, officials said. 

Around 4.30 pm, he will release a song on Savarkar at an event scheduled to be held at Dr B.R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT), they said. 

On Saturday, Bhagwat will address 'Virat Hindu Sammelan' at Netaji Stadium in Sri Vijaya Puram. -- PTI

