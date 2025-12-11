Modi speaks to Trump, discusses India-US ties

19:46

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with US President Donald Trump and reviewed the status of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.



In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders had a 'very warm and engaging' conversation, during which they assessed progress in bilateral ties and discussed key regional and international developments.



Modi and Trump also underlined the need to sustain momentum in joint efforts to strengthen bilateral trade.



'India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,' the prime minister said.