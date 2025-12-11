HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi speaks to Trump, discusses India-US ties

Thu, 11 December 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with US President Donald Trump and reviewed the status of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders had a 'very warm and engaging' conversation, during which they assessed progress in bilateral ties and discussed key regional and international developments.

Modi and Trump also underlined the need to sustain momentum in joint efforts to strengthen bilateral trade.

'India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,' the prime minister said.

2nd T20I Updates: Runs flowing for South Africa

LIVE! Modi speaks to Trump, discusses India-US ties

Goa fire: Luthra brothers fail to get transit bail

A Delhi court rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a fire killed 25 people. The court cited their evasion of legal processes as a reason for the...

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the people of Manipur, assuring them of the government's commitment to strengthening harmony and ensuring security in the wake of ethnic violence. She highlighted the state's resilience, contributions...

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in six states and Union territories following requests from the chief electoral officers.

