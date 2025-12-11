HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Now, Ayodhya-style Ram Temple proposed in Bengal

Thu, 11 December 2025
Share:
21:49
A view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya./ANI/X
A view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya./ANI/X
In a sharp escalation of Bengal's temple-mosque political duel ahead of the assembly polls, posters appeared across Salt Lake on Thursday announcing plans for an Ayodhya-style Ram temple complex on the metropolis's eastern fringes, promising a school, hospital, old-age home and other welfare facilities. 

The posters, attributed to local BJP leader and former local unit president Sanjay Poyra, have come up in City Centre, Karunamoyee and several other prominent pockets of Bidhannagar. 

They proclaim that a Ram temple "similar to the Ayodhya structure" will be erected on a four-bigha plot and invite residents to contribute Re 1 each as donation for the project. 

The development comes just days after suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-styled mosque in Rejinagar, Murshidabad, on December 6, the anniversary of the 1992 demolition, under unprecedented security. 

On the same day, the BJP held a parallel ceremony in Banjatiya's Manindra Nagar, also in Murshidabad, where local leaders initiated groundwork for a Ram temple, taking sharp aim at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "appeasing politics". 

With Salt Lake now entering the arena, the battleground has moved close to the state's administrative heart, giving the political tug-of-war an unmistakable symbolic edge. 

Speaking to reporters, Poyra described the initiative as a social-spiritual movement rooted in 'Ram Rajya'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I Updates: Jansen double strike has India in a spot
2nd T20I Updates: Jansen double strike has India in a spot

LIVE! TVK announces Vijay as CM candidate
LIVE! TVK announces Vijay as CM candidate

Modi dials Trump, discusses economic ties, trade deal
Modi dials Trump, discusses economic ties, trade deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing economic ties and a potential trade deal during a phone conversation.

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand

The owners of a Goa nightclub, where a fire claimed 25 lives, have been detained in Phuket, Thailand, after fleeing India. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued at the request of the Indian government.

IndiGo cancellation continues; CEO to appear before DGCA
IndiGo cancellation continues; CEO to appear before DGCA

IndiGo has seen its pilots' strength depleting by 378 pilots in the last nine months despite its chief operating officer and Accountable Manager, Isidro Porqueras stating to the DGCA in a letter last December that "the overall impact of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO