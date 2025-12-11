HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Mathura police detain 42 in raids targeting cybercrime hotspots

Thu, 11 December 2025
21:09
The police in Mathura conducted coordinated raids across four villages on Thursday in a crackdown on cybercrime networks, detaining 42 suspects, officials said. 

Among those detained, four were found wanted in multiple cyber fraud cases and are being interrogated, additional superintendent of police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said. 

According to the officer, objectionable material was also seized from their possession, he added. 

Rawat said the action followed persistent complaints of people being duped through phone calls originating from these villages. 

Based on mobile numbers, SIM details and location tracking, teams launched an early morning search operation. Ahead of the crackdown, all entry and exit points of the villages were sealed. 

The villages, Devseras, Mudseras, Daulatpur and Nagla Takiya, in the Govardhan area have gained notoriety for cyber frauds, drawing comparisons with Jharkhand's Jamtara region, a known cybercrime hub. 

The large-scale operation involved four additional superintendents of police, four deputy superintendents, 26 inspectors, around 300 constables, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel and cyber cell teams. 

The police suspect the detained persons may have links to larger cybercrime syndicates. 

Cyber experts are analysing data recovered from seized mobile phones, and further legal action will be taken based on findings, officials said. -- PTI

