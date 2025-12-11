HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BLO deployed for SIR in Rajasthan dies after collapsing

Thu, 11 December 2025
Share:
19:55
image
A booth-level officer (BLO) deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district died after collapsing on his way home, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received.

According to officials, Vijay Gurjar (42) was posted as a BLO and had been working at the Government Sardar Senior Secondary School in Kotputli.

He suddenly fell on the road while returning home on Wednesday evening and suffered injuries. His family took him to the government BDM District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramavatar Meena, Tehsildar Ramdhan Gurjar and senior police officers reached the hospital. 

The police conducted a post-mortem through a medical board and handed over the body to the family.

A case has been registered at Kotputli police station.

Kotputli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Kumar said the reason behind Gurjar's collapse is unclear and will be determined only after the medical report.

"Vijay's SIR work had already been completed on December 4. There was no pressure on him and no notice issued to him," SDM Meena said, adding that the administration had been regularly counselling and assisting BLOs during the exercise.

Family members said Gurjar did not return home until late Wednesday night, prompting a search. He was found unconscious a short distance from his home in Karwas village.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I Updates: Runs flowing for South Africa
2nd T20I Updates: Runs flowing for South Africa

LIVE! Modi speaks to Trump, discusses India-US ties
LIVE! Modi speaks to Trump, discusses India-US ties

Goa fire: Luthra brothers fail to get transit bail
Goa fire: Luthra brothers fail to get transit bail

A Delhi court rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a fire killed 25 people. The court cited their evasion of legal processes as a reason for the...

Aware of people's pain due to violence: Prez in Manipur
Aware of people's pain due to violence: Prez in Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the people of Manipur, assuring them of the government's commitment to strengthening harmony and ensuring security in the wake of ethnic violence. She highlighted the state's resilience, contributions...

EC extends SIR timeline in 6 states, UTs
EC extends SIR timeline in 6 states, UTs

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in six states and Union territories following requests from the chief electoral officers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO