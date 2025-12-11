BLO deployed for SIR in Rajasthan dies after collapsing

19:55





Police said the cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received.





According to officials, Vijay Gurjar (42) was posted as a BLO and had been working at the Government Sardar Senior Secondary School in Kotputli.





He suddenly fell on the road while returning home on Wednesday evening and suffered injuries. His family took him to the government BDM District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.





After the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramavatar Meena, Tehsildar Ramdhan Gurjar and senior police officers reached the hospital.





The police conducted a post-mortem through a medical board and handed over the body to the family.





A case has been registered at Kotputli police station.





Kotputli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Kumar said the reason behind Gurjar's collapse is unclear and will be determined only after the medical report.





"Vijay's SIR work had already been completed on December 4. There was no pressure on him and no notice issued to him," SDM Meena said, adding that the administration had been regularly counselling and assisting BLOs during the exercise.





Family members said Gurjar did not return home until late Wednesday night, prompting a search. He was found unconscious a short distance from his home in Karwas village. -- PTI

