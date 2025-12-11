UP communal clash: 1 sentenced to death, 9 get lifer

19:27

A local court on Thursday awarded one death and life imprisonment to nine people for a murder during communal violence last year in Maharajganj town during a Durga idol immersion procession.





Last year on October 13, Ramgopal Mishra, 21, was shot dead when a communal clash broke in the mixed-population Maharajganj.





According to District Government Counsel (Criminal) Girish Chandra Shukla, the court of Additional Sessions Judge, First, Pawan Kumar Sharma had on December 9 convicted Sarfaraz, Abdul Hameed, Mohammad Talib, Faheem, Zeeshan, Mohammad Saif, Javed, Soeb Khan, Nankau and Maroof Ali.





It acquitted Khurshid, Shakeel and Afzal for lack of evidence and reserving the verdict on quantum of punishment.





On Thursday, the judge sentenced Sarfaraz -- the man who fired the fatal shot -- to death, and awarded life term to the remaining nine convicts. Three other accused were acquitted, Shukla said.





On the night of the killing, 13 people were named as accused in an FIR. Two of them were killed in a police encounter while fleeing, while the rest were arrested over time.





The prosecution filed a chargesheet against all 13 on January 11, 2025.





Charges were framed on February 18, and on December 9 the court convicted 10 and acquitted three.





Shukla said the sentences pronounced on Thursday pertain to the murder charge, while imprisonment and fines have also been imposed under other offences.





The killing triggered widespread tension in Mahsi, Maharajganj and parts of Bahraich city. Large-scale vandalism and arson were reported the following day as police strove to contain the situation from spiralling out.





Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta and STF Chief and ADG (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash, were rushed to restore order.





Internet services were suspended in the district and heavy deployment of PAC, RRF, STF and police forces from neighbouring districts was made to bring the situation under control.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mishra's family in Lucknow, assuring them of justice and extending financial assistance along with a government job to the victim's widow.





All 13 accused had been booked under the National Security Act based on the police investigation report. NSA proceedings were invoked against five in March 2025 and against eight others in September.





Saif and Shoeb, who were out on bail, were remanded to custody again after their conviction on December 9. -- PTI