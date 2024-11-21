RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shivaji statue collapse case: Consultant gets bail

November 21, 2024  16:19
The statue collapsed in August this year.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to consultant Chetan Patil arrested in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan in August. 

 A 35-foot statue of the iconic Maratha warrior king collapsed in Sindhudurg district on August 26, nearly nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it on Navy Day. 

Patil was arrested on August 30 from Kolhapur. A single bench of Justice A S Kilor on Thursday held that no case was made out to implicate Patil in the case as he had not been appointed as the structural designer of the statue. The bench further said Patil had only submitted a structural stability report of the pedestal of the statue and the pedestal was intact even after the collapse.

 Another accused, Jaydeep Apte, who was the sculptor and contractor, was also arrested in the case. The HC said it would hear his bail plea on November 25. 

The Sindhudurg police had registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence and other offences last month against Apte and Patil for the statue's collapse. Patil and Apte moved HC seeking bail after a sessions court rejected their pleas. -- PTI
LIVE! Stopped Adani enter Delhi power sector: AAP

In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Charges baseless, compliant with all laws: Adani group

The Adani group on Thursday denied charges of paying bribe to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.It said all possible...

Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction

A nursing student, along with four friends, staged her own kidnapping in Jhansi to blackmail her family into paying Rs 6 lakh after she lost money in online betting, police said on Thursday.

Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a lesbian couple, arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl, noting that at worst it can be said they undertook an illegal approach to fulfill their desire to have a child. The court...

