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'So much public outrage that Didi couldn't save herself'

Tue, 05 May 2026
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BJP leader and Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Tuesday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, stating that the party registered a "big victory" in three out of five states.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee, Yadav said, "There was so much public outrage against Mamata Didi that she couldn't even save herself in the elections."

In Bhabanipur, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a vote margin of over 15,000 votes. Adhikari got 73917 votes while Mamata got 58812.

In Nandigram, Adhikari defeated TMC's Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9665 votes.

"Elections have been held in five states, out of which the BJP has achieved a big victory in three states. I congratulate all the workers. Now the government will work," he said.

On Monday, the BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading on one for which counting is underway.

Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level.

The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate. -- ANI

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