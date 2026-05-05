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BJP has shown its true colours: TMC on offices vandalised

Tue, 05 May 2026
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09:43
A vandalised TMC office in Jalpaiguri
A vandalised TMC office in Jalpaiguri
Stray incidents of arson and vandalism at offices of the Trinamool Congress were reported across West Bengal on Monday as BJP workers celebrated their landslide victory in the state.

Police said TMC offices in Tollygunge, Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Baharampur, Howrah, and Kasba were vandalised by unruly mobs since Monday afternoon.

"The BJP has exposed its true face the moment it came to power. In Jalpaiguri Ward 14, BJP-backed miscreants have unleashed vandalism at our Trinamool Congress party office. This destruction and deliberate attempt to create unrest is the real face of the BJP," the party posted on its X handle.

At the Bijoygarh-Netajjnagar area in Tollygunge, the election office of TMC candidate and former minister Aroop Biswas was seen vandalised by a mob. Some among the crowd were seen kicking the broken hoarding before leaving.

At Ruby Crossing, the office of TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh was rampaged by a crowd holding BJP flags. -- ANI

Condemning the incidents, TMC took to X to say, "The BJP has shown its true colours right after coming to power."

"Their goons led a violent attack on our party office in Murshidabad. Vandalism and chaos -- this is the real face of the BJP. This marks the BJP's descent into gutter politics," it said. PTI

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