I voted for Kamala because...





Ariana a Howard University student told ANI, "I voted for Kamala and I think she is going to win because we need to fight for reproductive freedom."





Another student expressed her excitement during election night, saying that this is the first time she has voted.





"This election means so much to me, this is the first election being able to vote. Having a black woman almost becoming the President of US, is so important to me because I am a black woman, double minority. Being able to see somebody in this position who looks like me is so important," she told ANI.





The student said that she believes Harris will put her rights and aspirations at the front, adding, "She is going to represent me and my rights and make sure that my rights and my aspirations are in the forefront, and always having a voice. I am praying to god that she comes out to be the president of the United States."





A third student, Tevin Davis, said, "I think Kamala Harris will be winning today, I have no doubt in my mind that Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States, the first woman president. A woman President is very much needed to run this country, and let me be very clear, Donald Trump wanted us to go back to a place we used to but as Kamala Harris said, we are not going back."





CNN projections show Republican candidate Donald Trump leading with 207 electoral votes, with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris trailing with 91, as of 10:57 PM (local time). -- ANI

Multiple students in Washington DC expressed support for Kamala Harris during a watch party hosted in support of the Democratic presidential candidate at Howard University on Tuesday (local time).