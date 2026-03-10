Tibet day protests outside Chinese embassy, 24 detained

19:52

File image





The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile said in a release that it marked the anniversary of the 1959 uprising by paying tribute to the thousands of Tibetans who sacrificed their lives in Lhasa against Chinese rule.





Calling for continued advocacy for human rights, the government-in-exile further said that on this day, it focuses on themes of resilience, remembrance and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict.





Meanwhile, members of the Tibetan community and supporters gathered near the Chinese Embassy in Delhi and raised slogans to mark the uprising remembrance day.





The protest was organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, one of the largest Tibetan organisations in exile and aimed to draw attention to the situation in the region.





Demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans seeking justice, freedom and respect for the rights of Tibetans.





A senior Delhi Police officer said they have detained 24 protesters from the protest site near the Chinese Embassy. -- PTI

