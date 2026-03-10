HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tibet day protests outside Chinese embassy, 24 detained

Tue, 10 March 2026
Share:
19:52
File image
File image
Renewing calls for a resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict, Tibetan groups in India on Tuesday marked the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day with protests and commemorations, while the Delhi police detained 24 people demonstrating outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital. 

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile said in a release that it marked the anniversary of the 1959 uprising by paying tribute to the thousands of Tibetans who sacrificed their lives in Lhasa against Chinese rule. 

Calling for continued advocacy for human rights, the government-in-exile further said that on this day, it focuses on themes of resilience, remembrance and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict. 

Meanwhile, members of the Tibetan community and supporters gathered near the Chinese Embassy in Delhi and raised slogans to mark the uprising remembrance day. 

The protest was organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, one of the largest Tibetan organisations in exile and aimed to draw attention to the situation in the region. 

Demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans seeking justice, freedom and respect for the rights of Tibetans. 

A senior Delhi Police officer said they have detained 24 protesters from the protest site near the Chinese Embassy. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned three months after the airline experienced significant operational disruptions. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily assume management responsibilities.

LIVE! Tibet day protests outside Chinese embassy, 24 detained
LIVE! Tibet day protests outside Chinese embassy, 24 detained

7 workers killed, many hurt after soil collapse at Gurugram site
7 workers killed, many hurt after soil collapse at Gurugram site

Seven labourers died and four were injured in Gurugram after a soil collapse at a construction site. An inquiry has been launched amid allegations of inadequate safety measures.

US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report
US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report

A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran

'Without ground troops the US will not be able to oust the Iranian Islamic regime. Political change does not happen just by using bombs or planes.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO