J-K: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden to open for visitors ahead of schedule

20:08

Director of Floriculture Mathura Masoom said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will open the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden for visitors.





"The Tulip garden will be thrown open for the public from March 16 (Monday)," he said.





The garden, which was added to the tourist spots of Kashmir in 2008, is usually opened for visitors in the last week of March.





However, as Kashmir witnessed the hottest February in decades, the tulips have started to bloom early. Masoom said more than 70 varieties of tulips will be on display at the garden.





"This year, we have increased the density of bulbs to give a richer look to the garden. More than 1.8 million bulbs have been planted," she said.





The director said all steps have been taken to ensure that tourists have a memorable visit to the garden.





"The ticket booking will be online, while many other facilities have been added for the tourists," she said.





Cultural events have also been lined up to add to the attraction of the garden, the director said.





"We are also planning to invite school children and children from orphanages so that they also experience the tulip garden," Masoom added. -- PTI

