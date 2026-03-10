HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Middle East conflict: Panic booking triggers LPG rush in Delhi

Tue, 10 March 2026
19:30
With the widening West Asia conflict disrupting energy supplies, panic booking of LPG cylinders amid fears of shortage has triggered long queues and a rush at distribution centres across parts of Delhi. 

Several distributors say the sudden spike in demand has created a temporary crisis in the local market. 

Many distributors said the demand for cylinders has risen sharply in the past few days, forcing them to ask customers to wait as their available stock is unable to match the sudden surge in bookings. 

A representative of Kiran Gas Services in Khan Market said the demand has increased by nearly 50 percent over the past few days. 

"We are receiving so many calls that we are afraid to take any more. People are also coming to the agency in person, but due to the increased demand and limited stock, we are asking customers to wait for two days or so," he said. 

Another distributor at Gole Market, Kayson Enterprise, said even customers who had received a cylinder a week or 10-12 days earlier were approaching the agency again for fresh bookings. 

"There are customers who already have two cylinders but are still approaching us. In such cases, we as distributors are also facing a crisis because we receive stock depending on the demand we project," he said. -- PTI

