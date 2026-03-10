HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rebounds from all-time low to 91.85 against US dollar

Tue, 10 March 2026
19:38
The rupee staged a strong recovery from its record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 36 paise to settle at 91.85 (provisional), aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices over hopes of de-escalation of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. 

Sharp gains in the domestic equity markets, along with a weaker greenback, provided further support to the domestic unit, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.92 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 91.71-92.19 before settling at 91.85 (provisional), up 36 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

