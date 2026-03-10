Rupee rebounds from all-time low to 91.85 against US dollar

19:38





Sharp gains in the domestic equity markets, along with a weaker greenback, provided further support to the domestic unit, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.92 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 91.71-92.19 before settling at 91.85 (provisional), up 36 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

The rupee staged a strong recovery from its record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 36 paise to settle at 91.85 (provisional), aided by a sharp fall in global crude oil prices over hopes of de-escalation of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.