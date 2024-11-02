RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Is Fadvanis threatened by CM?' Raut mocks enhanced security

November 02, 2024  18:56
image
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday said the security cover of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was upgraded after intelligence inputs.

In view of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, the state police has buttressed the security cover of Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, with ex-Force One personnel as a precautionary measure.

Fadnavis enjoys 'Z plus' security cover at present, which is taken care of by the Maharashtra police's Special Protection Unit, he added.

"Fadnavis' security had been upgraded after inputs from Intelligence," Mahajan, a senior state Bharatiya Janata Party leader, told reporters in Pune. 

However, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at Fadnavis on the issue.

"Who poses a danger to Fadnavis? He is the home minister of the state. Is he facing danger from the CM? How can the home minister enhance his security and deploy a commando force which is trained to fight terrorists? Is Israel, Ukraine going to attack Fadnavis," Raut asked.

Mahajan ridiculed Raut and said the latter may even ask why the prime minister enjoys 'Z plus' security cover.

"All such comments are meaningless. Someone may ask why Uddhav Thackeray has been given security," Mahajan said.

Speaking on the issue, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar said if the government thinks there is a threat to Fadnavis then it should take care of it.

But if the home minister, who already has protection, needs additional security then there is a possibility the issue is a serious one, Pawar added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Canada lists India as cyberthreat, with China, Iran
LIVE! Canada lists India as cyberthreat, with China, Iran

India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah
India trashes Canada's 'absurd' charges against Shah

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.

Consular officials in Canada under surveillance: MEA
Consular officials in Canada under surveillance: MEA

India on Saturday accused Canada of indulging in 'harassment and intimidation' of Indian consular staff there by putting them under audio and video surveillance in 'flagrant violation' of diplomatic conventions.

Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang
Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2
PIX: Gill, spinners give India upper hand on Day 2

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped away at the wickets to leave New Zealand reeling on 171/9 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances